ONLINE: Seraphina Provenzano

Streaming here: http://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

press release: Seraphina will be streaming live from her living room in Madison. She is a singer-songwriter with a knack for playing finger-style guitar. Her music is fresh and exciting, with upbeat lyrics. She is young, but already a veteran of the Hog stage.

Due to COVID-19, the Coffeehouse's physical space at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center continues to be closed in support of social distancing. We are bringing you a live or prerecorded concert each Friday during this new way of life as we continue to support folk music in our community.

Sign up to receive email announcements about each week's concert. View our calendar.

The Hog is a volunteer operated cooperative. Musicians also volunteer their talents. At the physical Coffeehouse, we have Phillup the Pig, a "pass the hat" ceramic piggy bank for collecting donations that go to the musicians. A Donate button appears on each concert's page using PayPal. The donations will be divided between the performer and the Wil-Mar Neigborhood Center. Both performers and the Center have seen reduced income during the pandemic. Both need your support, so please give generoulsy. The Hog and Wil-Mar each are 501(c)3 charitable organizations.

