media release: Madison Public Library is launching in-person, informal outdoor events for kids and families beginning this Saturday, June 12 as part of their We Read program. On select Saturdays throughout the summer, Madison Public Library youth service librarians will be hosting Serendipity Saturdays simultaneously at multiple library locations.

Each location will have the same craft or activity, but what participants will be creating is the serendipity part of the event. These drop-in events will take place from 12-2 p.m. and are geared towards kids ages 4+ with some adult help recommended.

“We wanted to offer a stress-free outdoor activity for families to enjoy,” said Youth Services Manager Tammy Ocampo. “Post-pandemic, we know families are craving these kinds of fun, safe activities for themselves and for their kids. Plus, this is a great opportunity for families to reconnect with their local librarians.”

Serendipity Saturday events may include activities such as planting seeds, creating recycled robots, tiny acts of kindness and much more!

Beginning Monday, June 14, the library will have We Read displays at all nine library locations and at the Dream Bus where kids and families can collect We Read bags, stickers, coloring sheets, zines, schedules and more. Throughout the summer, families can also get Mini-Maker Kits from the Bubbler at their local library. These creativity-inspiring, hands-on kits will be available beginning in July.

The Dream Bus will be at over a dozen weekly stops, as well as some special events to hand out We Read giveaway items this summer. As part of the new partnership with Forward Madison FC, you’ll find the Dream Bus located outside of Breese Stevens field during select home games throughout the season. Visitors can sign up for a library card, browse materials, place holds and nab a limited edition We Read in A Flock sticker! See the full Dream Bus schedule at dreambus.org .

Learn more about We Read and see the full schedule of events for summer at madpl.org/weread.

Serendipity Saturday Schedule:

June 12 - Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne, Lakeview, Meadowridge, Pinney, Sequoya

June 26 - Alicia Ashman, Goodman South Madison, Lakeview

July 17 - Lakeview, Pinney, Sequoya

July 31 - Alicia Ashman, Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne

August 14 - Hawthorne, Pinney, Sequoya

August 21 - Alicia Ashman, Goodman South Madison, Lakeview

Mini-Maker Kits:

July 6: Paper Puppets Kit. Materials and ideas included. K-5

August 2: Things That Fly Kit. Paper airplanes, paper helicopters and straw rockets. K-8

Kits will be available at each library location. Additional kits will be released this fall!

Dream Bus at Forward Madison Games:

Saturday, June 12

Saturday, July 24

Saturday, September 11

Saturday, October 30 (final home game of the season)

The Dream Bus will be outside Breese Stevens Field from 5-7 p.m. during the dates listed above.

About We Read

We Read is a year-round, all-ages, community wide celebration of all kinds of reading. To participate, Madisonians can simply find something to read that they love and share about it with a friend or on social media using #WeReadMadison and tagging Madison Public Library. @MadisonPublicLibrary on Facebook and Instagram or @Madisonlibrary on Twitter .