ONLINE: Serving the Community: Restaurants Doing Social Good

media release: JustDane's JustConversations series: Serving the Community: Restaurants Doing Social Good

What do you get when you invite four small food business entrepreneurs in Madison to the same zoom room? A great conversation. When those panelists are also social-justice advocates and concerned community collaborators, you get a JustConversation! Join us on Wednesday, May 26th, as JustDane hosts Carmella Glenn, Alex Lindenmeyer, Francesca Hong and Dave Heide to tackle topics ranging from their innovative efforts in the community, lessons learned from the pandemic, just hiring practices, collaboration between small businesses, and action items we can take as community members to support local businesses who support us. This conversation promises to be informative, entertaining, and absolutely authentic! Join us.