Serving the Sentence Together: Mass Incarceration and the Family

press release: H osted by the Demeter Foundation. This event includes Wisconsin’s premiere screening of “Faces of Mass Incarceration” by Metamora Films and The International Prisoner Family Conference. Panelists include: Tamra Oman: Formerly incarcerated, national speaker & trainer, and Peer Specialist at WI Resource Center; Sandy Cummins: Mom to Tamra, shares her journey with her daughter; Deb Mejchar: Formerly incarcerated, Certified Peer Specialist and Chaplain at Fox Lake Correctional; Carmella Glenn: Daughter to Deb, Certified Peer Specialist, Coordinator at Madison Urban Ministry’s Just Bakery. Suggested free-will donation of $10 or supplies for our Welcome Home Kits