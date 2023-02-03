The Sessions

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: The Sessions are an acoustic jam band based out of Madison. They perform original and cover material that moves around the genres of jazz, blues, rock, reggae, soul, funk, folk and more. Their instrumentation includes cello, guitar, Cajon, aux drums, with larger arrangements including horns, piano and woodwinds.

Start your weekend with a live concert performed in one of Madison’s most unique venues. Explore the tropics, enjoy the warmth, and be entertained by some of the area's most talented musician

$8 - General Admission; $5 - Child (Ages 6-12); FREE - Ages 5 & under. Purchase tickets online or at the door.

608-246-4550
