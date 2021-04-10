ONLINE: Set Break

media release: On April 10, Backline will host “Set Break,” their first-ever livestream fundraiser on The Relix Channel, exclusively on Twitch—featuring live performances from all over the world, public service announcements from music industry professionals, and immersive wellness experiences.

During the event, the music industry will come together to honor the experiences of community members, break the stigma around mental health in the community, and raise money to expand Backline’s programs and services in a time when they are critical for so many.

The genre-spanning lineup includes Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Dawes, Black Pumas, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, Ben Folds, Oteil Burbridge, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, K. Flay, Galactic, American Authors, Larkin Poe, Deer Tick, DJ Millie, and a chorus of voices calling out for increased access to mental health and wellness support services for the music industry.

“It’s truly awesome to see artists from all corners of the musical landscape come together to speak to such an important cause for our community,” says Paradigm Agent and Backline’s Chairman of the Board, Joshua Knight.

To further represent the diverse experiences of the music industry, “Set Break" will feature conversations with the Black Mental Health Alliance, and will debut the findings from the largest study on tour professionals conducted by the Tour Health Research Initiative (THRIV).

In addition to conversations about mental health, “Set Break” will include immersive wellness experiences from Wanderlust, Breathwrk, The Big Quiet, and Meditation Studio by Muse to present an opportunity for collective healing for all those affected by the closures of the live events industry.

“Set Break will demonstrate the music industry’s resilience, more than a year after the pandemic devastated our livelihoods,” explains Backline’s Executive Director Hilary Gleason. “Backline has provided a safe place to land for industry workers during this time, and the event will bring together fans, artists, and organizations who all believe in the cause and want to create a safer and more supported environment for music to thrive.”

Set Break is a free event, but there will be many opportunities to donate and support the mental health of the music industry. In addition to benefiting Backline, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Crew Nation, Live Nation's global relief fund for live music crews, and Sweet Relief's Mental Health Fund, which provides financial assistance to music industry workers seeking therapy and other forms of mental health care, who may otherwise be struggling to make ends meet. Fans can even turn their physical activity into charitable donations by signing up for wellness app Sweatcoin anytime before the event.

Partners on the event include fan-to-fan ticket exchange platform Lyte, production company Club House Global, and Dayglo Presents.

ABOUT BACKLINE

Backline is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources—streamlining access to a network of trusted organizations and care providers that truly understand this line of work.

Life in this industry can be incredibly isolating and difficult; Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.