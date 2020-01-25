Seth Albertson, Chloe Allyn, Lonnie Evans

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Car culture takes many forms in mainstream American society. The three artists in our January-February exhibition have wildly different perspectives and processes, but all focus on automobiles as their main visual subject.

Work from artists: 

Seth Albertson // Artworking

Chloé Allyn // @hotspider

Lonnie Evans came to us through @madisonbubbler

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-467-2618
