Seth Albertson, Chloe Allyn, Lonnie Evans
press release: Car culture takes many forms in mainstream American society. The three artists in our January-February exhibition have wildly different perspectives and processes, but all focus on automobiles as their main visual subject.
Work from artists:
Seth Albertson // Artworking
Chloé Allyn // @hotspider
Lonnie Evans came to us through @madisonbubbler
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
