media release: TUNES & TAPS MUSIC SERIES! In case of inclement weather, the music will continue inside.

A student of music history, Seth James covers well known songs from a broad spectrum of music. The 2010s saw Seth playing in acts ranging from jazz and classical music, to pop, rock, gospel, and funk bands. A skilled singer, and an award-winning guitar player, Seth began operating as a solo artist in 2020. Seth puts an emphasis on relatable and professional performances, engaging with audience requests and banter in a fun and friendly way.