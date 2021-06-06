Seth Peterson Cottage Open House

× Expand Kit Hogan Frank Lloyd Wright's last Wisconsin building project was designing a cottage on Mirror Lake for Black Earth native Seth Peterson.

media release: There are two opportunities in June for Open Houses at the Frank Lloyd Wright Cottage. Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 6 and Sunday June 13, for a guided tours to find out more about Frank Lloyd Wright and Seth Peterson.

The tours on June 6 are FREE as part of the State Park Statewide Open House. Tours are from 1-4 PM, with the final tour starting at 3:30. State approval covid protocols for tours will be followed.

Following the June 13 open house (cost to tour $5), the Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy will recognize the winner of the 2021 Kristin Visser Historical Preservation Award.

Visitors find touring the Cottage a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Take a scenic drive and experience Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home: The Seth Peterson Cottage!