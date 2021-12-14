ONLINE: Setting the Pace: Leaders at the Forefront of Excellence

press release: Catch up with Dr. Alex Gee and three Madison leaders - Kirbie Mack, Aaron Hicks, and Kendra Whipple - as they discuss their influences and obstacles and what keeps them striding into the future. Come to learn and challenge yourself to match the pace they’re setting in 2022!

You will also learn about current volunteer/involvement activities, including Dr. Gee's Ally in Action challenge to every would-be ally, to help you deepen your commitment to educate, donate, and affiliate.

Register through Zoom to join the live webinar or watch and interact on the Justified Anger Facebook page.