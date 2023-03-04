SeussaPalooza

× Expand courtesy Wes Tank Wes Tank holding up a Dr. Seuss book. Wes Tank

media release: “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” So choose to come celebrate Dr. Seuss's (two days belated) 119th birthday--he will not be in attendance--with us! Wes Tank, featured in Oprah and Dr. Seuss's YouTube, will perform live at 2:30PM. Bookending Wes will be performances and instruction by members of Madison Circus Space, featuring Sophie Shapeless. The green will feature games, including frozen roast beast bowling. You need to come out, no ifs, ands, or buts! "You'll miss the best things if you keep your eyes shut!" Free and open to everyone.

Sponsors: Middleton Community Development Authority, Madison Community Foundation