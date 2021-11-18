Seussical Kids

Verona Area Community Theater, 6 pm on 11/18-19 and noon & 3:30 pm, 11/20, Badger Ridge Middle School. $4.50.

press release: Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat, our narrator, tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many "thinks." Horton's challenge is twofold — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

In order to comply with VACT Covid-19 Safety policies, VASD Policies and/or Dane County requirements: