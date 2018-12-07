press release: USA | 110 min | R | DCP | Dir. Martin McDonagh

A struggling screenwriter inadvertently becomes entangled in the Los Angeles criminal underworld after his oddball friends kidnap a gangster's beloved Shih Tzu.

Seven Psychopaths is a smart and well-executed dark comedy full of over-the-top violence and intriguing rumination on human nature and the joy of killing. (ScreenRant)