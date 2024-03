media release: Join Bri and Ayden as they talk about all the amazing events going on during April to observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month! From mindfulness classes to safer bars to chimers assertive defense to nail art and coffee fundraisers, there's a LOT going on. Got questions? Feel free to post them here in advance, and we'll talk about it in the livestream!

https://www.facebook.com/events/967371705103151/