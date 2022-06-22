Sexual Jeremy, The Central, Caryatids

Free.

media release: Weird music at Mickey's, just like the good ol days. Sexual Jeremy on tour from Texas, let's give them that love

Music starts 10pm SHARP, Free Show!

Sexual Jeremy (TX)

https://sexyjerry.bandcamp.com

The Central

https://thecentral.bandcamp.com

Caryatids

https://caryatids.bandcamp.com/releases

DONATIONS HIGHLY ENCOURAGED FOR TOURING MUSICIANS / BARTENDERS