Sexual Jeremy, The Central, Caryatids
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Free.
media release: Weird music at Mickey's, just like the good ol days. Sexual Jeremy on tour from Texas, let's give them that love
Music starts 10pm SHARP, Free Show!
Sexual Jeremy (TX)
https://sexyjerry.bandcamp.com
The Central
https://thecentral.bandcamp.com
Caryatids
https://caryatids.bandcamp.com/releases
DONATIONS HIGHLY ENCOURAGED FOR TOURING MUSICIANS / BARTENDERS
