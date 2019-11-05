Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Assault Climate Survey Results

press release: Last semester UW-Madison was one of 32 institutions that participated in the Association of American Universities (AAU) Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Assault Climate Survey, to provide an understanding of how issues of sexual assault, stalking, intimate partner violence, and sexual harassment affect our campus. Results will help UW-Madison guide policies that best support a healthy, safe, and nondiscriminatory environment.

The findings, as well as initial actions the university plans to take in response, are available on the UHS website at uhs.wisc.edu/aau. Faculty, staff and students are invited to provide feedback at any of three scheduled forums open to the campus community.

"Ensuring the safety of our students is a fundamental priority for all of us at UW-Madison," says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. "Surveys like this are a critical tool for assessing and improving our efforts to prevent and respond to sexual violence and to support all survivors."

"Going forward, we must strengthen our efforts to reduce sexual assault in our community and to increase the number of students who seek campus support after experiencing sexual assault or misconduct. Reducing sexual violence at UW will require changes in behavior and culture as well as in resources and the campus environment," she adds.

Dates, times, and locations for the forums are listed below.

Undergraduate student results: November 5 | 4:30 - 6 pm, Gordon Dining & Event Center, Overture Room

Graduate & Professional student results: November 7 | 4:30 - 6 pm, Orchard View Room, Discovery Building

Underrepresented student results: November 19 | 5:30 - 7 pm, Gordon Dining & Event Center, Concerto Room

For more information and details about each forum, visit uhs.wisc.edu/aau.

To contact UHS Survivor Services, visit uhs.wisc.edu/survivor or email survivorservices@uhs.wisc.edu.

If you need an accommodation to attend these events, please email uhs@uhs.wisc.edu.