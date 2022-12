press release: Celebrate Hanukkah as a community on Shabbat Hanukkah, the sixth night of Hanukkah. Dinner will include a Chinese food buffet, latkes, and sufganiyot, and there will be dreidels and gelt on every table! Cost is $22/person for ages 13+, $12/person for ages 2–12. Register at https://www.tbemadison.org/ event/shabbathanukkah2022