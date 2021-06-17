media release: Urban Triage's 2nd Annual Shades of Black Culture Festival begins June 17!

Join us in celebrating Black people. For too many years people have overlooked how much Black people have contributed to fashion, music, and our overall way of life.

Watch live performances by local artists while you enjoy free food and fun activities for the whole family, support local Black owned business and see how we can come together to encourage and support one another. Unite in our celebration of life and our people.

4 pm, June 17 | Festival | 726 N. Midvale Blvd. Meet us at Hilldale to kick off our 2nd Annual Shades of Black festival! Support local Black owned businesses and entrepreneurs, eat free food as you watch riveting performances from local artist and immerse yourself into what Black liberation looks like.

4 pm, June 18 | Paint Party!!! | 99 W. Mifflin St.

Paint the streets and enjoy a paint-balloon fight with all kinds of water toys as we celebrate Black children. We want our children to know that they matter in a world where there are only a few movies, shows and other consumer based products that show our children they're here to be martyrs or just there for aesthetics or that their life is less important. Representation and reassurance matters so come show our kids the strong and loving community they have by joining them in a day of paint fun.

4 pm, June 19| Juneteenth | Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.

Enjoy cultural food and performances, support the local Black economy by buying Black, check out local organizations and efforts to support the healthy growth of our communities. This day marks the ending of forced slavery. The last of the enslaved Africans were notified of the Emancipation proclamation. Join us as we celebrate our ancestors that have died for our freedoms.

4 pm, June 20| Fallen Soldiers Day| 1125 Williamson St.

Honor our brothers, sisters, mothers, uncles, children that have been victims of police brutality and a system of neglect. We will march in solidarity with our Fallen Soldiers, and honoring the lives taken due to police brutality and other terrorist acts that Black people face across the country. We will head out from Tony Robinson's House (1125 Willy St) at 4:00 pm and end at McPike Park, where Black community leaders & activists will meet us to speak, teach, and inspire.