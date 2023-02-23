Shahayra Majumder, Carrie Voight Schonhoff

The Unreliable Narrator Wakes Up is a series of free-form prose poems in a debut chapbook by Shahayra Majumder. Over 28 entries, Majumder delivers an intimate perspective on navigating the trials of adulthood and the pressures faced by marginalized communities and trauma victims. Written over the course of the early 2020s, she writes unabashedly through pain, triumph, love, spirituality, and growing independence. Unreliable Narrator challenges the reader to face society's harsh truths, yet also encourages marveling at the risks we take to live fulfilling lives, humor at the wonderfully paradoxical, and feel pride as we rediscover and settle into ourselves.

Shahayra Majumder is originally from West Palm Beach, Florida, and is an alumnus of the University of Florida. She now lives in Madison, Wisconsin working remotely as a Solutions Engineer for a Silicon Valley startup focused on improving health equity. Poetry is her reprieve, along with travel.

Wisconsin-based author and poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff has self-published two books of poems titled, 'The Liminal Space' and 'The End of the Beginning.' She was widowed in 2012 and that life challenge has taught her many things, some of which she writes about in her books. This work will resonate deeply with readers from the Midwest and pull at the heartstrings of those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming. Her books address the importance of healing, moving on, and being ready to face a new beginning. Carrie's work is also a continuation of beliefs that we can heal by connecting and understanding one another on a deeper level through poetry. She has recently completed her first Book Tour and is excited to continue to share her poetry with the world. Carrie enjoys spending time with her two adult children and two Italian greyhound dogs in Wisconsin. Visit LiminalArtistry.com to learn more.