× Expand Caryl Farkas Mike Dartt (left) and Mikko Utevsky in Madison Shakespeare Company's 2012 production of "Julius Caesar."

media release: To celebrate Madison Shakespeare Company’s 10th anniversary and commemorate the date of William Shakespeare’s death in 1616, we are organizing Shakespeare In the Park: An Anniversary Celebration, a day-long festival of readings and performances at Madison’s Rennebohm Park Shelter on Saturday April 23, from 11 AM to 8 PM.

This anniversary celebration will include sonnets and scenes from past MSC productions, as well as forward-looking Shakespeare programming rarely seen in Madison.

Park shelter seating will be available, and attendees are also welcome to bring their own seating and blankets. Rennebohm Park is located near Hilldale on Madison’s west side, with an official street address of 115 N. Eau Claire Avenue. It is also bordered by Sheboygan Avenue, Segoe Road, and Regent Street.

Individuals and organizations interested in performing at the festival are invited to submit their proposal on the event website.