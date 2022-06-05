× Expand Dan Myers Madeleine O'Keefe, Deanna Martinez and Laura Kochanowski (from left) in a Shakespearean love scene from Madison Shakespeare Company.

media release: June is for lovers. Join Madison Shakespeare Company for two special presentations of love scenes and Sonnets From a Hat at gorgeous venues for outdoor theater:

Saturday June 4, 2 PM at Tyranena Brewing Company, 1025 Owen St. in Lake Mills

Sunday June 5, 5 PM at Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli St. in Paoli

This reimagined presentation of A Valentine’s Affair 2022 hits the open road with scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, Love’s Labour’s Lost and others, plus selections from Christopher Marlowe, Thomas Heywood, and John Donne. Familiar faces and unconventional lovers alike will charm two outdoor stages. The unpredictable improvisation of Sonnets From a Hat makes every performance truly unique.

We ask a $10 suggested contribution per person when you join us for a performance of Shakespeare’s Lovers In June.

Seating at Tyranena on June 4 is first-come-first-served in the brewery’s spacious beer garden. Patio seating available, or bring lawn chairs/blankets for the sprawling lawn.

Dinner reservations strongly recommended for guaranteed seating June 5 at Schoolhouse Bistro. Call 608-848-6261 or visit schoolhousebistro.com for reservations. Some lawn seating with bar service is also available.

Directed by Annie Jay.