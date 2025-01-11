media release: "Shamilton" is a hilarious twist on "Hamilton," hailed by The New York Times as “one of the top 5 comedy shows to catch.” This hip-hop improv musical promises incredible songs, moving storytelling, stunning choreography and powerhouse singing... all made up on the spot! Join the “Shamilton” cast as they improvise an epic musical based on an historical figure of your choosing— from Genghis Khan to Dolly Parton to Air Bud. It's the show The Guardian calls "Brilliant 4 stars," The New York Times calls “One of the top 5 comedy shows to catch” and Lin-Manuel Miranda calls "cease and desist!"

Fringe Festival: Kick off the New Year with a dive into the heart of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the world's largest arts festival, it offers a kaleidoscope of talent and spectacle. Our three-day mini-festival showcases top acts from last year, including cutting-edge theater, side-splitting comedy, mesmerizing drag and jaw-dropping cirque acts. Join us for one performance or delight in all five. You’ll get a glimpse into the electrifying energy of the Fringe, with the best of the best straight from the stages that set Edinburgh ablaze.