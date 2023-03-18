Shamrock Hop

× Expand facebook.com/Slipjig-523695191139876 SlipJig at Durward's Glen.

media release: Oh, you don't just want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the actual day, do you? You'll still have plenty of energy and mental and physical acumen to join us at the Stone Horse Green at 1PM on Saturday, March 18! A Shamrock hunt for kids at 2:15PM, a beverage from a local establishment you can bring to the Green for adults, and fiery dance tunes, sweet airs, and historic ballads from the Celtic nations to lift your spirits, courtesy of local band Slipjig, who specializes in tasteful instrumentation and rich harmonies.