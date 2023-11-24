7:30 pm, 11/24-25. $20/$18.

media release: Shane Torres is a standup comedian, writer, podcaster, and sometimes actor who lives in Brooklyn, New York. As a standup comedian Shane has appeared on CONAN (twice), THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, NBC’S LAST COMIC STANDING, HALF HOUR SPECIAL WITH COMEDY CENTRAL, and THIS WEEK FROM THE CELLAR on Comedy Central just to name a few. He released his debut album “Established 1981” with Comedy Central records to rave reviews in 2018. You can see him touring all around the world at comedy

clubs, concert venues, and some of the most prestigious festivals.

Shane has been heard on popular podcasts such as BERTCAST, COMEDY BANG BANG, ALL FANTASY EVERYTHING, GUYS WE FUCKED, SAVAGE LOVE PODCAST, DOUG LOVES MOVIES, RISK and a slew of more. His podcast NO ACCOUNTING FOR TASTE with Kyle Kinane is available via ALL THINGS COMEDY wherever you get your podcasts. Shane has been seen acting alongside household names for NBC’S RED NOSE DAY and on IFC’S COMEDY BANG BANG. In 2019 Shane was one of a handful of comedians invited to perform on Will Smith’s THIS JOKA. Shane has also hosted his own series for Comedy Central called SHANE TORRES CONQUERS YOUR FEARS and a show for Paramount Plus named HOW GOOD CAN IT GET WITH SHANE TORRES. Shane has also been seen as a panelist on

multiple television shows across a variety of networks.

He has been reviewed by numerous media outlets including The New York Times, Onion AV Club, GQ UK, and more. “Mr. Torres has a laconic drawling delivery with deliberate pacing, placing him firmly in the tradition of dry deadpan specialists like Tig Notaro and Todd Barry. But his style is warmer, relying on punchlines with corkscrew turns that have moments of vulnerability and even melancholy.” — The New York Times.