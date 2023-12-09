RSVP for Shapes & Suncatchers

media release: Reservation required on Eventbrite

Families are invited to take part in this art making activity focused on the beauty of shapes in architecture! Play with Froebel blocks, the toy that inspired architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s love of geometry. Then create a suncatcher with a Froebel design or one of your own.

This program is suitable for children age 8+.

FREE, space is limited. Registration closes on December 9 at 1pm.