media release: The Madison Police Department is hosting a series of roundtable discussions to talk about the impact that body-worn cameras have on policing.

On Thursday, members of the public and city leaders are invited to participate in the “Share the Table” program.

The program is designed to build mutual understanding about the use of technology in law enforcement. Guests will look at case studies and research, participate in hands-on activities and engage in honest and facilitated discussions about body-worn cameras.

Patrol officers and department leadership will also participate. They’ll share how these cameras will directly impact their work and answer any questions participants may have about this technology.

Body-worn cameras hold officers accountable for wrongdoings and could save a lot of time during investigations. The Madison Police Department has wanted to start a body-worn camera pilot program in the city for years. The one-year pilot program calls for 48 body cameras for officers in the city’s North District. The Madison Common Council approved $83,000 in its 2021 capital budget, but city leaders have yet to approve the program.

Here are the details for Thursday’s event:

Share the Table – Conversations with MPD about Body-Worn Cameras: 6:30-9 p.m., Feb. 10, Memorial Union

Sign up: surveys.axon.com/s3/MPDST

Participants will need to check in with the information desk at Memorial Terrace for a room number. Pizza will also be provided to guests at this seminar. There is limited space for each seminar and guests are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

The Madison Police Department will also hold a virtual “Share the Table” seminar on Feb. 17. Participants can sign up for this seminar at surveys.axon.com/s3/MPDST .

Community members can also attend another in-person informational meeting about body-worn cameras on Feb. 24. At this meeting, Panasonic will present its product and how body-worn technology helps with community policing.

Here are the details for that event:

Panasonic on Body-Worn Cameras: 6:30 - 8 p.m., Feb. 24, MPD Training Center

Another virtual informational meeting will also take place on March 3. Zoom link for this event forthcoming.

Panasonic and Axon are considered industry experts in body-worn technology.