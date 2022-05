press release: Sat. May 21 2:00 – 11:00 pm OM Tiny Houses (1901 Aberg Ave.) ShareFest! Swap – give what you want, take what you want! Skillshares – basic auto maintenance, bee and bird house building, mutual aid for the win, comedy improv, live art making, and more. Music – Def I Sonic, Subject to Change, Stephanie Rearick, Michi, and more. Free community dinner at 6:00 pm. More info? Visit: www.madisonman.coop or call: 608-422-3786