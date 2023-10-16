RSVP for Sharing the Knowledge

media release: Whether it is your health, the pandemic, or just life, when you’ve been stressed out and not feeling quite like yourself it can be difficult to know what to do. Dr. Michael Hammer will discuss how to help you check your levels of stress, anxiety, or low mood and see if you might benefit from learning specific tools to improve the way you feel.

This is a free event, all attendees must RSVP to attend by Oct. 16. A light lunch is provided for all attendees.

Gilda's Club is mask friendly but not required to wear.