Sharon Bjyrd, Sarah Stankey

media release: Bridge Work is a collaborative endeavor initiated by Jason S. Yi and Leah Kolb of Plum Blossom Initiative (Wisconsin), with Mat Greiner of Chicken Tractor (Iowa), and Launa Bacon of Darger HQ (Nebraska), and joined in 2017 by the curators of Arts + Literature Laboratory (Madison). Bridge Work provides critical opportunities for emerging artists to broaden the scope of their professional connections and experiences. This multi-state project also endeavors to forge a more interconnected arts community throughout the region by facilitating meaningful artistic exchanges and dialogs among artists and art-centered organizations and professionals.

Bridge Work’s annual exhibition series aims to generate the public exposure necessary for artists to successfully network and establish beneficial relationships within the larger contemporary art community. The emerging artists invited to participate in this project express the energy, commitment, and willingness to benefit from the resources and guidance provided by each region’s facilitators. A culminating group exhibition brings together a diverse group of artists who are dedicated to their practices and poised to fully engage the contemporary art world.

To be eligible for the Bridge Work program, artists may be graduates of an art program or be self-taught, and must reside in the Dane County area and be able to commit to a year-long program.

In 2021, ALL transformed Bridge Work Madison from a single year to a two-year program by accepting the first cohort of four artists. These artists will take part from Fall 2021 through Spring 2023, with Ben Orozco and Emily Rudolph exhibiting in January 2022, and Sharon Bjyrd and Sarah Stankey exhibiting in November/December 2022.

Bridge Work Madison is supported by Dane Arts.