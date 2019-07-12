Sharon Kerry-Harlan

Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Textiles and works on paper. On view July 12 – August 25, 2019. Opening reception and artist's talk on Friday, July 12, 5–7:00 pm.

Sharon Kerry-Harlan's quilts and collages combine dense patterns into complex rhythms, creating images that hum with energy. While she has most often favored a quiet palette of rich browns, ochre, and black, Kerry-Harlan recently began working in vivid color, incorporating African print fabrics and bright acrylic paint. Her solo exhibition will combine these new works with a selection of her exceptional discharge-dyed quilts, mixed-media collages, and a group of the abstract dolls she calls Black-Eyed Peas.

Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
