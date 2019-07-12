× Expand Sharon Kerry-Harlan, "Grid I," 2011 (detail). Discharge-dyed, pieced, and quilted fabric, 60.5 x 45 in.

press release: Textiles and works on paper. On view July 12 – August 25, 2019. Opening reception and artist's talk on Friday, July 12, 5–7:00 pm.

Sharon Kerry-Harlan's quilts and collages combine dense patterns into complex rhythms, creating images that hum with energy. While she has most often favored a quiet palette of rich browns, ochre, and black, Kerry-Harlan recently began working in vivid color, incorporating African print fabrics and bright acrylic paint. Her solo exhibition will combine these new works with a selection of her exceptional discharge-dyed quilts, mixed-media collages, and a group of the abstract dolls she calls Black-Eyed Peas.