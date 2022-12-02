Sharon Kilfoy reception

× Expand Sharon Kilfoy An icy-looking art work. Detail of a work in the "Disintegrations" series by Sharon Kilfoy.

media release: You are invited to an exhibit of new art work: “DISINTEGRATIONS” by Sharon Kilfoy. 11/25/22 – 2/12/23, The Circa Room, 902 Williamson St. Artist Reception Friday Dec 2, 2022 5-8pm.

Browse Circa Room’s vintage jewelry collection while viewing the first public showing of new art based on the belief that, living at the end of a golden age, we might not make it as a species.

http://willyart.net https://www.circaroom.com