Sharon Kilfoy reception

to

media release: You are invited to an exhibit of new art work: “DISINTEGRATIONS” by Sharon Kilfoy. 11/25/22 – 2/12/23, The Circa Room, 902 Williamson St. Artist Reception Friday Dec 2, 2022 5-8pm.

Browse Circa Room’s vintage jewelry collection while viewing the first public showing of new art based on the belief that, living at the end of a golden age, we might not make it as a species.

http://willyart.net    https://www.circaroom.com

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
608-229-6634
to
Google Calendar - Sharon Kilfoy reception - 2022-12-02 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sharon Kilfoy reception - 2022-12-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sharon Kilfoy reception - 2022-12-02 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sharon Kilfoy reception - 2022-12-02 17:00:00 ical