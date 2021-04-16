ONLINE: Sharon Van Etten

× Expand Jen Rosenstein Sharon Van Etten

media release:

Photo Credit: Jen Rosenstein

Sharon Van Etten announces epic Ten, a double LP of the original epic album from 2010 and a new album of epic covers, out digitally on April 16th and physically on June 11th via Ba Da Bing, plus a documentary and concert stream. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of epic’s release, and to acknowledge the convergence of Van Etten’s present and past work, she asked fellow artists she admired to cover one different song from epic. Featured artists include Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, Courtney Barnett ft. Vagabon, Big Red Machine (Aaron Dessner & Justin Vernon), IDLES, Shamir and St. Panther. Today she presents Big Red Machine’s “A Crime” cover. Each Thursday leading up to epic Ten’s release, Van Etten will share the album’s next consecutive cover song.

“Sharon is one of my favorite songwriters and I've been very lucky to get to collaborate with her many times over the years. Recording ‘A Crime’ with Justin, more than 10 years after we covered ‘Love More’ at Music Now with my brother Bryce - and thinking about all our shared memories - it felt like coming full circle. It's an honor to be able to pay tribute to Sharon and her incredible songs. We felt like the door should be about to fall off the hinges of this version and I think it sounds like that." - Aaron Dessner

Listen to “A Crime” (By Big Red Machine)

For epic Ten: the documentary and concert streaming April 16th and 17th, Van Etten and band perform epic in its entirety from Zebulon LA, the venue that played a crucial role in her early career. Profits will benefit Zebulon. A short documentary on the making of epic and the significance of Zebulon as a haven for Van Etten and many other musicians will precede the concert.

“epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist -- going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up. I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.” - Sharon Van Etten

Purchase Tickets for the epic Ten Concert Livestream

Airtime #1: Friday, April 16 - 6pm PT / 9pm ET

Airtime #2: Saturday, April 17 - 9pm AEST

Airtime #3: Saturday, April 17 - 9pm BST