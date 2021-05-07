ONLINE: Sharpe Family Singers

press release: Pour your favorite beverage and settle in for four nights of outstanding music! The Monroe Arts Center will offer four virtual concerts throughout the Spring. The concerts will be available the second weekend of each month, March through June, free of charge to all participants. All concerts are free of charge and can be accessed through the Monroe Arts Center website at monroeartscenter.com/performances.

Broadway performers and producers Ron and Barbara Sharpe first met onstage in the original Broadway production of Les Miserables, where they played the romantic lead roles of Marius and Cosette. After being married onstage over 1000 times they decided to do it for real!

Now years later with two grown children, a pair of identical twin boys, and three “adopted” family members (the boyfriend, the best friend, and the lovable uncle) this group has formed The Sharpe Family Singers to bring their love affair with Broadway to stages across America.

In Married to Broadway, The Sharpe Family Singers share their love of Broadway musicals by performing the big showstopping numbers that are audience favorites around the world.

Their repertoire includes songs from new hit Broadway shows like Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, blockbuster movies like The Greatest Showman, hits from Disney On Broadway and Broadway’s Rock & Roll musicals as well as classic show tunes from Phantom, Cats, Evita, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story, Carousel, Fiddler, Les Miserables and many more!

If you are looking for a fresh new take on Broadway revues, bring the Sharpe Family Singers' Married to Broadway to your stage. It's a true musical gift —from our family to yours.