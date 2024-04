Shashank Subramanyam, Vid B U Ganesh Prasad & Vid Parupalli Phalgun

media release: SciArt Services presents Vasanta Leela Spring Arts Festival

Very excited to present a Carnatic concert by flute virtuoso Maestro Shashank Subramanyam along with Vid B U Ganesh Prasad & Vid Parupalli Phalgun in Madison, on Thu April 25, evening, followed by an outreach activity in Vel Philips Memorial High School on April 26 at noon!