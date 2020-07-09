Shatter the Ceiling

press release: REGISTER HERE: https://secure.ngpvan.com/uMaq_FPpuUeI15PHPQ-6YQ2

This year presents big challenges, and even bigger opportunities, for us to change the number of voices in our state Capitol standing up for our shared principles.

Join us for our annual Democratic Women Legacy Reception as we honor Representative Chris Taylor and Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education Member Ali Muldrow, to thank them for their service and learn more about our plan to win in 2020.

In recent years, we have seen policies enacted that jeopardize access to health care and compromise public health, rollback decades of progress on equality and justice, reduce critical education funding, undermine living wages and economic prosperity, slash funding to safety net programs and threaten our generations-long legacy of protecting our exceptional natural resources.

In 2020, we have a tremendous opportunity—our best chance in years—to not only protect the governor’s veto power by preventing a Republican super-majority, but to make significant gains

on the Democratic side of the aisle, and bring about real progress by helping to elect more legislators who will stand up for Wisconsin. We have the momentum to make a change in our Capitol, but we can’t take advantage of this opportunity without your help.