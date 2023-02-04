Shauncey Ali & Neil Pearlman, MadFiddle & Highway 151

media release: Shauncey Ali (Madison) is a multi-instrumentalist, educator and director of MadFiddle. Special guest Neil Pearlman (Portland, Maine) is a cross-genre pianist, step-dancer and host of the podcast TradCafe. In this rare duo performance, Pearlman and Ali perform compositions penned by Ali.

MadFiddle & Highway 151 is an intergenerational music experience that has become an anomaly of the Madison folk music scene. Celebrating their 11th season, MadFiddle & Highway 151 present a set of Appalachian, Scandinavian, Brazilian, Scottish, Americana and modern folk tunes. The night concludes with a super jam with over 50 performers.

All ages, seated show. $24 Adv / $28 Day of Show. Free admission for ages 5 and under.