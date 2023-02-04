Shauncey Ali & Neil Pearlman, MadFiddle & Highway 151

Buy Tickets

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release:  Shauncey Ali (Madison) is a multi-instrumentalist, educator and director of MadFiddle. Special guest Neil Pearlman (Portland, Maine) is a cross-genre pianist, step-dancer and host of the podcast TradCafe. In this rare duo performance, Pearlman and Ali perform compositions penned by Ali.  

MadFiddle & Highway 151 is an intergenerational music experience that has become an anomaly of the Madison folk music scene.  Celebrating their 11th season, MadFiddle & Highway 151 present a set of Appalachian, Scandinavian, Brazilian, Scottish, Americana and modern folk tunes.   The night concludes with a super jam with over 50 performers.  

All ages, seated show. $24 Adv / $28 Day of Show. Free admission for ages 5 and under.

Info

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Kids & Family
Music
608-233-9774
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Shauncey Ali & Neil Pearlman, MadFiddle & Highway 151 - 2023-02-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shauncey Ali & Neil Pearlman, MadFiddle & Highway 151 - 2023-02-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shauncey Ali & Neil Pearlman, MadFiddle & Highway 151 - 2023-02-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shauncey Ali & Neil Pearlman, MadFiddle & Highway 151 - 2023-02-04 19:00:00 ical