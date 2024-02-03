Shauncey Ali Quartet, MadFiddle & Highway 101

× Expand courtesy Shauncey Ali Shauncey Ali Quartet and instruments. Shauncey Ali Quartet

media release: Shauncey Ali is an award-winning instrumentalist, composer and educator. Described as "...precise, thoughtful and unexpected," Ali's voice is rooted in traditional fiddle styles and infused with rock, classical and jazz influences. The Shauncey Ali Quartet explores these compositions as a chamber-roots ensemble featuring Nicholas Vanhaute (mandolin), Starr Moss (guitar) and David Havas (bass).

MadFiddle is a youth fiddle ensemble that has become an anomaly of the Madison music scene and beyond. With an inherent joy of fiddling with friends, MadFiddle presents traditional and modern folk tunes from around the world. Backing band Highway 151 features Chris Powers (mandolin), Bruce Anderson (guitar) and Pat Spaay (bass).

All ages, seated show. $25 Adv / $28 Day of Show . Free admission for ages 5 and under.

Tickets are available at https://buytickets.at/ madfiddle/1096421