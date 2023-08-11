Shawano Folk Festival

media release: One of the best folk music festivals in the Midwest, the Shawano Folk Music Festival is nestled within Mielke Park, about 35 miles from Green Bay. Mark your calendars for August 11-13, aim your car towards Mielke Park in Shawano, and get ready for a great weekend at one of the best folk music festivals anywhere. Enjoy indoor evening concerts, outdoor daytime programs, a quilt raffle, crafters, great food, friends and our gloriously eclectic mix of great music.

In the past few years a family of eagles has graced the festival. Festival goers can see and hear them during the festival. In case of rain, the show goes on in our indoor theater.

This year's line-up is especially outstanding: Susan Werner, Art Stevenson & Highwater, Copper Box, Cris Plata Trio, Crystal River Trio, Carry Across, John Stano, Matt Watroba, Pat Wiley, Rusty Nails, The Oak Apple Morris Dancers, The Rough and Tumble, and Zander Raymakers.

$28 evening concerts; $15 daytime; $80/pass.

Evening Concerts Box Office opens at 6:00 pm; concerts begin 7:00 pm in the Mielke Arts Center.

Friday Aug. 11: MC: Pat Wiley, with Matt Watroba, The Rough & Tumble, John Stano, Copper Box

Saturday Aug. 12: MC: Matt Watroba; witih Cris Plata Trio, Oak Apple Morris Dancers, Susan Werner, Art Stevenson & High Water

Before the Friday Concert, 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm, join some of the artists in the Food Tent to talk about those earworm songs - you know, the ones you can’t shake out of your head no matter what you do!