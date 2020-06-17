× Expand Wabizhashi Studios Shawn Tallard

press release: Sometimes you just need a night out with the girls. It’s not that we don’t love the men and the children in our lives, but girlfriends, well, they’re the bomb, the very elixir for our womanly souls. You know it and we know it, so let’s make the most of these hot summer nights in the company of our best girlfriends.

Girlfriends’ Night Out • Little Black Dress Edition

Details: Wednesday, June 17 • 5:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Shawn Tallard. Solo acoustic guitar; fabulous covers of favorite tunes and originals that feature heart-warming, insightful lyrics. Bust out those little black dresses, gather the girls and let’s talk a little talk, drink a little wine and dance the night away. Pack a picnic if you can plan that far ahead.

The $10 ADMISSION includes your first glass of wine. Please plan to pay at the door. Cash is easiest. PLEASE NOTE: due to social distancing requirements, this event is weather-dependant, so please follow our Facebook page for updates.

Questions? info@ bothamvineyards.com.