Shawndell Marks (album release) with John Christensen & Dan Kennedy

media release: Award-winning artist Shawndell Marks releases a new album recorded live at Mead Witter Concert Hall on the UW Campus entitled Of Water & Sky. She arrived on a brisk Thursday morning with only a vague idea of what she might play. Four hours and a Ramen lunch break later, 13 instrumental piano pieces were composed and recorded. With the help of engineer Lance Ketterer, 11 tracks were mixed and minimally edited. The result was stunning enough to warrant an album release. For this matinee show, Marks will perform a set of dynamic piano compositions inspired by the album's material but essentially improvised, inviting the audience to contribute and experience pieces never before written or played, to witness the creative process in real time. Jazz cat and upright bass player John Christensen and "quiet guitarist" extraordinaire Dan Kennedy will lend their exquisite talents and join Marks for a second set tp include covers of songs from the likes of Etta James, Louis Armstrong, and Fleetwood Mac. $12 adv/$15 door.