ONLINE: Shawndell Marks & Brady Bachmann

Tune in to Grace Presents this Saturday, May 22 to hear 15-time Madison Area Music Association award-winning singer/songwriter/pianist Shawndell Marks and cellist Brady Bachmann perform interpretations of familiar favorites from the likes of The Beatles, Dolly Parton, and Fleetwood Mac as well as several soulful originals from Marks’s critically acclaimed album, Broken Dam. The beautifully resonant cathedral of Episcopal Grace Church offers an interesting setting that both contrasts and compliments this calming, intimate performance. View the trailer here.

With so many arts organizations going dark during the pandemic, we are grateful to be able to continue bringing you high quality concerts from the nave of Grace Church. Your participation and generous donations keep us going. Your support means more than ever to us as we continue working to share free high-quality performances of local and regional artists with the people of Madison. Please consider making a donation of $3 or more today to support our new Grace Presents HD Virtual Concert Series!