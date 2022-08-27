press release: The third iteration of HOLLOWAY’s DOGWHISTLE series, DOGWHISTLE is a multimedia installation that uses text and found video footage to visualize and contemplate loss. The dog whistle—a sound that human ears cannot hear but human bodies can feel, a sound that prompts physical discomfort without knowing the source, is analogous to grief without a clear origin and without a known method of reprieve. Using real-time, generative graphics, AI-produced poetry, video-game imagery, and the series signature blue light and bold text, HOLLOWAY prompts the viewer to reflect on the nature of loss, both permanent and impermanent.

SHAWNÉ MICHAELAIN HOLLOWAY is a new media artist and poet who uses video, performance and installation to critically engage with and expose power structures through a queer and feminist-informed practice. She has spoken and exhibited work internationally at Performance Space New York, The New Museum, The Kitchen, The Time-Based Art Festival at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Institute of Contemporary Arts (London), and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.