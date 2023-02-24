She Kills Monsters

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: February 24-25, March 2-4, 2023

By Qui Nguyen

Directed by Susan Nanning-Sorenson

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games! In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and 90s pop culture, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.

FACULTY/STAFF: $0.00

GA: $18.00

STUDENT/SENIOR: $10.00

MILITARY (WITH ID): $10.00

Theater & Dance
608-663-6710
