She Kills Monsters

Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: By Qui Nguyen; Directed by Emily Morrison-Weeks

A fully staged reading (stage combat included!) about an epic 90’s adventure filled with magic, battle, and a sisterly love that never dies. 

Free Admission!

(Donations to Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre greatly appreciated.)

Sunday, Feb 24 - 7:30 p.m.

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-663-5814
