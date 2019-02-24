She Kills Monsters
Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: By Qui Nguyen; Directed by Emily Morrison-Weeks
A fully staged reading (stage combat included!) about an epic 90’s adventure filled with magic, battle, and a sisterly love that never dies.
Free Admission!
(Donations to Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre greatly appreciated.)
Sunday, Feb 24 - 7:30 p.m.
Info
