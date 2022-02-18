press release: She Loves Me features music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Book by Joe Masteroff; based on a play by Miklós László

Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8 pm, Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:30 pm, Capitol Theater

Another day in the local perfume shop, circa 1930. Two clerks hate each other, not knowing that they are secret pen pals on their way to falling in love. Two other clerks are having an affair, but one of them is not playing by the rules. As fall gives way to winter, will love prevail?

With its charming score, witty lyrics, and sophisticated story, She Loves Me is the perfect romantic comedy. Brighten up winter with some happily-ever-after!

Single tickets available in September