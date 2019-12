press release: SancFest Presents & Crucible Madison present:

SHE PAST AWAY - Turkish Post Punk/Dark Wave phenoms play this very special intimate show. w/ special guests TBA

Friday September 11, 2020 - 8pm

$48 VIP (seated - only seats in live room, personal locker)

$25 GA

In their only past Midwest appearance they sold out 525 seats in 2 weeks - DO NOT WAIT ON TICKETS!