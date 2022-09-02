media release: On Sept. 2, award-winning Indigenous artist Kelly Jackson releases the “Don’t Speak” music video with a community listening session hosted at Red Rooster in Madison, from 5-7 pm. All proceeds raised from the “Don’t Speak” video and the live “SHE ROCKS” Talk Show premiere event on Sept. 2 will benefit Jackson’s “IMPACT CHANGE Initiative” to bring awareness to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and raise funds for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

To stream the SHE ROCKS live talk show on Facebook, RSVP and tune in at 5 pm CT on Friday, Sept. 2 HERE.

The song “Don’t Speak” is from Jackson’s award-winning 2015 album, titled “Renditions of the Soul”. The music video for “Don’t Speak”, funded through Jackson’s Spirit of A Woman Production company specifically for the IMPACT CHANGE campaign, is a heartfelt tribute to the stories of the Indigenous community, the MMIW movement, and survivors of domestic violence.

“Music has been medicine for me and “Don’t Speak” was a tool I used to heal. As a survivor, I am devoted to impacting change by both empowering survivors and raising awareness about the violence our Indigenous girls and women face,” stated Jackson. “SHE ROCKS on Sept. 2 will be a live talk show and a dedicated platform to educate the community and to support the IMPACT CHANGE Initiative.”

Jackson is raising awareness and collecting donations to support programs dedicated to helping domestic abuse of women programs with a particular focus on MMIW. In conjunction with Greywolf Foundation, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization, Jackson’s IMPACT CHANGE Initiative will provide domestic violence care packages and resources for other domestic violence aids, such as legal assistance and shelter support, to those in need.

The listening party, hosted on Sept. 2 from from 5-7 pm at Red Rooster, will include a talk show-style presentation featuring the music video premiere, interviews of community leaders, and a behind-the-scenes look at the music video filming process, and will be followed by a live performance by Kelly Jackson’s Show Your Roots band beginning at 8 pm. Show Your Roots will play an Indigenized blend of rock, funk, blues and jazz.

Jackson’s guests for the SHE ROCKS Talk Show include national advocates for MMIW, local nonprofit leaders making change in Wisconsin, and the cast and production crew for “Don’t Speak” music video. The show will include Indigenous performances, including Inuit Throat Singers: Anastasia Adams & nibiiwakamigkwe. The event is free to attend with a suggested donation of $15.

“Winning Best Americana Album of the Year for my first album took me all over the world to talk about the important issues facing the Indigenous community, teaching me I have the power to impact what education and information is available about our communities,” says Jackson. “I want to use this platform to empower our community to talk about what’s happening in Indian Country and inspire people to get involved.”

StrongHearts Native Helpline 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483) is a safe, anonymous, and confidential domestic violence and dating violence helpline for Native Americans, offering culturally-appropriate support and advocacy.

About Kelly Jackson

Kelly Jackson, a tribal member of the Lac du Flambeau Band, is a singer, songwriter, philanthropist, a tribal advocate, and of course most importantly, a mother and a grandmother. Her music has gained admiration for its unique flare and remarkable ability to inspire and empower listeners. She composes rhythms that compliment her native roots and lyrical messages that invoke healing, self-empowerment and cultural reflection. Her debut album, Spirit of a Woman earned a NAMA for best Americana Album of the Year, Renditions of the Soul, also received international recognition. Most recently Kelly has collaborated with other inspirational artists, touching on a more alternative style pulling from spoken word, rap, and reggae with her recently nominated hit single, Wake Up for the 2017 Native American Music Awards. The most notable addition to her work in music is serving as the co-founder of Spirit of a Woman. A nonprofit organization designed to provide personal and professional development for women and girls. Kelly Jackson and Danielle Yancey launched Indigenous Girls Rock Camp (IGRC). IGRC is a typically a 7-day empowerment music camp for girls ages 8-18 with unique programming that combines music education, performance and leadership development under the direction of professional female music instructors, girls: learn an instrument, form a band; write an original song and perform a live concert.

spiritofanikwe.com