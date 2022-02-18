ONLINE: Sheila Heti

media release: Join A Room of One's Own on February 18 for a virtual launch event for Pure Colour—the new novel from Sheila Heti, author of Motherhood and How Should a Person Be?—co-hosted by Skylight Books, Green Apple Books, Seminary Co-Op, Elliott Bay Book Company, and A Room of One's Own.

All books bundled with tickets purchased from this page will be supplied by Madison, WI's A Room of One's Own! Your ticket includes admission to this exclusive event, a hardcover copy of Pure Colour ($26 retail price), as well as sales tax, shipping, and handling (if applicable).

Subscribe to Room's newsletters to learn about new releases and upcoming events here.

Contact events@roomofonesown.com with any questions.

Pure Colour is a galaxy of a novel: explosive, celestially bright, huge, and streaked with beauty. It is a contemporary bible, an atlas of feeling, and an absurdly funny guide to the great (and terrible) things about being alive. Sheila Heti is a philosopher of modern experience, and she has reimagined what a book can hold.

Sheila Heti is the author of ten books, including the novels Pure Colour, Motherhood, and How Should a Person Be?, which New York magazine deemed one of the “New Classics” of the twenty-first century. She was named one of the “New Vanguard” by the New York Times book critics, who, along with a dozen other magazines and newspapers, chose Motherhood as a top book of 2018. Her books have been translated into twenty-four languages. She lives in Toronto and Kawartha Lakes, Ontario.

Elif Batuman’s first novel, The Idiot, was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize, and was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in the UK. She is also the author of The Possessed: Adventures with Russian Books and the People Who Read Them, which was a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award in criticism. She has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 2010 and holds a PhD in comparative literature from Stanford University. Her second novel, Either/Or, will publish in May.