Shekinah King

press release: Shekinah King is a local singer/songwriter/keyboardist. Shekinah plays music from a wide variety of genres and decades. From Elvis to Adele and everything in between, you’ll be sure to enjoy her unique spin on your favorites. Grab your friends and request a song! This event will start at 6 pm and go till 8:30 pm and is completely free to the public with no cover charge.