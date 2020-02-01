× Expand Shekinah King

press release: Shekinah King is from Dodgeville. At a young age, she developed a love for music singing in church. In 2015, with the support of friends and family, she decided to branch out and follow a crazy dream, to have a music career. Today you can find her singing at events, restaurants, and weddings. Shekinah played and sang over 100 shows in 2019 and sings with the Madison-based blues band, Alpha Romeos. She takes requests from a wide variety of decades and styles, you'll be sure to enjoy her enthusiastic spin on your favorite songs.